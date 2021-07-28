United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi during his two-day visit to India. Their meeting focused on Covid-19 recovery, engagements in the Indo-Pacific region and the situation in Afghanistan.

Jaishankar said at the meeting that prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region was as important to US and India as stability in Afghanistan, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Blinken said US President Joe Biden was determined to strengthen the country’s ties with India.

“There isn’t a challenge that doesn’t have impact on lives of our citizens whether it’s Covid, disruptive impact of emerging technologies, that can be addressed by any one of us acting alone,” he said. “There’s greater imperative on cooperation among countries than ever before.”

Blinken is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the day.

Blinken arrived in Delhi on Tuesday. This is his first visit to India since becoming part of the US administration led by Biden.

Earlier on Wednesday, Blinken met civil society leaders in Delhi. In a tweet about the meeting, Blinken said that India and the US shared a commitment to democratic values. “This is part of the bedrock of our relationship and reflective of India’s pluralistic society and history of harmony,” he said. “Civil society helps advance these values.”

The official added that the citizens of US and India believed in “human dignity and equality of opportunity, the rule of law, fundamental freedoms including freedom of religion and belief”, NDTV reported. “These are the fundamental tenets of democracies like ours.”

Ahead of Blinken’s visit, US said that it had a strong strategic partnership with India, “founded on shared values and a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region”.

“The United States supports India’s emergence as a leading global power and vital partner in efforts to ensure that the Indo-Pacific is a region of peace, stability, and growing prosperity and economic inclusion,” it added.

The US added that it was closely cooperating with India in the field of defence. “US-India defense cooperation is reaching new heights, including through information sharing, liaison officers, increasingly complex exercises like Malabar, and defense enabling agreements, such as the secure communications agreement COMCASA [Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement],” the US said. “As of 2020, the United States has authorised over $20 billion in defense sales to India.”

The United States affirmed its support to India in its fight against the Covid-19 crisis. US added that it was working with India to strengthen the global response to Covid-19 and also cooperating on matters ranging from “addressing infectious disease outbreaks to strengthening health systems to securing global supply chains”.