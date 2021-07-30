The Enforcement Directorate has once again issued summons to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection to an alleged money laundering case, PTI reported on Friday.

The investigation agency has also asked Deshmukh’s son, Hrishikesh, to appear with his father on August 2. So far, the former Maharashtra home minister has skipped three summons sent by the Enforcement Directorate.

The matter dates back to March when former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh accused Deshmukh of extorting money from bars and restaurants in the city, triggering a political row in the state. Though Deshmukh has constantly denied the accusations, he resigned from the state Cabinet on April 5 after the Bombay High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a preliminary inquiry against him.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a case against him in May based on a First Information Report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Since then, the Enforcement Directorate has raided Deshmukh’s homes on two occasions.

In July, the Enforcement Directorate also attached Deshmukh’s assets worth Rs 4.2 crore. The investigating agency found that Deshmukh’s family was also involved in the case. The family laundered Rs 4.18 crore through Delhi-based dummy companies and declared it as amount received by a trust named Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, they said.

On July 22, the Bombay High Court refused to quash the FIR filed against Deshmukh by the Central Bureau of Investigation.