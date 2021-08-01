Delhi and its neighbouring areas in the National Capital Region woke up to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Sunday morning. The weather department predicted that this condition will prevail till around 9.15 am in several cities of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana too.

The incessant rain caused waterlogging in many parts of the city and its neighbouring areas.

Delhi: Waterlogging in Yamuna Bazar area following rainfall in the national capital this morning pic.twitter.com/crZEnTsznl — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

Visuals showed waterlogging in the Yamuna Bazar area in Delhi on Sunday morning, reported ANI. The Delhi Traffic Police also alerted about disruption in movement of vehicles due to waterlogging at Zakhira, Azadpur and Shakti Nagar underpasses.

Delhi | Dense cloud cover, heavy showers keep weather pleasant in the national capital pic.twitter.com/XHD5e5V6ib — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

Over the past week, the national Capital has received heavy rain due to the southwest monsoons. Delhi has recorded 507 millimetres of rainfall in the month of July. The figure is more than double the city’s average rainfall (210.6 millimetres) recorded in July, according to the Hindustan Times.

However, these conditions were seen after the monsoon season arrived in Delhi almost 16 days behind schedule this year, making it the first such delay in 19 years.

“More showers are expected over the next couple of days,” Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi, said. “Given that the month of August, when the city receives its maximum rainfall, is beginning, we may have a slightly above normal monsoon this year.”

Meanwhile, crops in many villages of Punjab, including Moonak area in Sangrur district, were submerged, according to ANI. Locals have been using small boats to commute between villages as roads remain inundated.