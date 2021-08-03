Top Parliament updates: Covishield production to increase to 12 crore shots a month, says Centre
A look at the biggest developments in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha today.
Here are the updates from Tuesday:
- The Union government said in Parliament that the production capacity of Serum Institute of India’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, is estimated to be increased to more than 12 crore doses per month, reported the Hindustan Times. The production of Bharat Biotech’s vaccine, Covaxin, would be increased to nearly 5.8 crore shots each month. The estimated increases are expected by December.
- The Lok Sabha passed the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021, with a voice vote with no discussions. The Bill allows the Centre to impose a ban on strikes, lock-outs, and lay-offs in units involved in essential defence services. The Opposition described the Bill as draconian and one “that would deprive employees of their democratic rights to protest”, reported The Indian Express. But Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Centre had taken inputs from employee unions.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the leaders of opposition parties, accusing them of not allowing the Monsoon Session to function, reported NDTV. At a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, Modi said: “Parliament is being insulted by the acts of the Opposition in both Houses. The person [an indirect reference to Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen] who snatched the paper and tore it is not repentant of his acts.”
- Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu appealed to the Union government and the Opposition to jointly resolve the impasse in Parliament, reported PTI. The Opposition has been repeatedly protesting in the two Houses, with the demand of discussions on the Pegasus surveillance row, rising petrol prices, and the farmers’ protest.
- In Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was passed within 40 minutes, reported The Hindu. The proposed legislation seeks to replace the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Ordinance, 2021, that was promulgated in April. The Bill provides for a time-bound process for the resolution of insolvency (a situation where an entity is unable to repay their outstanding debt) in companies and among individuals. The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on July 28.