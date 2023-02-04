A look at the top headlines of the day:

Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam, Asif Tanha, and nine others in 2019 Jamia violence case: The court said that the police were unable to apprehend the actual perpetrators, and that they made the accused persons scapegoats instead. Adani Group’s decision to withdraw FPO has not impacted India’s image, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The Union finance minister said there has been an accretion of $8 billion to the forex reserves in the last two days alone. Tamil Nadu drug controller suspends production at Global Pharma after CDC alert: At least 55 citizens suffered infection after using eye drops manufactured by the Chennai-based company. Centre notifies appointment of five judges to Supreme Court: The announcement came a day after the Supreme Court pulled up the government for delaying the appointments. Centre to become biggest shareholder in Vodafone Idea with 33% stake: In January last year, the board of directors of the telecom service provider had approved the conversion of dues owed to the government into equity. BJP workers protest outside AAP’s office, demand Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation: The protest comes after the Enforcement Directorate mentioned Kejriwal in its chargesheet in the alleged excise policy scam. Union minister says MGNREGS budget would be increased if demand goes up: Allocation to scheme in this year’s budget has been the lowest in the last four years. Forcing Kashmiri Pandits to work in Valley would be a cruel step, Rahul Gandhi tells Narendra Modi: The Congress MP said that the community has faced targeted killings, and the administration must first ensure its security. Pakistan bans Wikipedia for not removing blasphemous content: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said it had given 48 hours to Wikipedia to follow the directives, but it did not do so. Elon Musk cleared of charges over 2018 tweets claiming he would take Tesla private: Musk was accused of committing fraud by making false public statements with the potential to hurt investors.