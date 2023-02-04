The big news: Sharjeel Imam, 10 more accused discharged in Jamia violence case, and 9 other stories
Other headlines: Nirmala Sitharaman said FPO withdrawal by Adani Group has not impacted India, and Tamil Nadu suspended production at Global Pharma.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam, Asif Tanha, and nine others in 2019 Jamia violence case: The court said that the police were unable to apprehend the actual perpetrators, and that they made the accused persons scapegoats instead.
- Adani Group’s decision to withdraw FPO has not impacted India’s image, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The Union finance minister said there has been an accretion of $8 billion to the forex reserves in the last two days alone.
- Tamil Nadu drug controller suspends production at Global Pharma after CDC alert: At least 55 citizens suffered infection after using eye drops manufactured by the Chennai-based company.
- Centre notifies appointment of five judges to Supreme Court: The announcement came a day after the Supreme Court pulled up the government for delaying the appointments.
- Centre to become biggest shareholder in Vodafone Idea with 33% stake: In January last year, the board of directors of the telecom service provider had approved the conversion of dues owed to the government into equity.
- BJP workers protest outside AAP’s office, demand Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation: The protest comes after the Enforcement Directorate mentioned Kejriwal in its chargesheet in the alleged excise policy scam.
- Union minister says MGNREGS budget would be increased if demand goes up: Allocation to scheme in this year’s budget has been the lowest in the last four years.
- Forcing Kashmiri Pandits to work in Valley would be a cruel step, Rahul Gandhi tells Narendra Modi: The Congress MP said that the community has faced targeted killings, and the administration must first ensure its security.
- Pakistan bans Wikipedia for not removing blasphemous content: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said it had given 48 hours to Wikipedia to follow the directives, but it did not do so.
- Elon Musk cleared of charges over 2018 tweets claiming he would take Tesla private: Musk was accused of committing fraud by making false public statements with the potential to hurt investors.