Two days after a nine-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped, murdered and forcibly cremated in South West Delhi, protest demanding death penalty for the accused continued on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Four persons – Radhey Shyam, Kuldeep, Laxmi Narayan and Salim – were arrested on Monday. Shyam, 55, is the priest of a crematorium in Delhi’s Cantonment area where the alleged rape and murder took place. The other three men are all acquaintances of the girl’s mother.

The girl had gone to get water from the crematorium’s cooler on Sunday evening when the incident took place, the police said. Around 6 pm, the priest called her mother and showed her daughter’s body, claiming that she died by electrocution.

Shyam also coerced her into cremating the body immediately. “I wanted to call the police but he wouldn’t listen,” the mother told Newslaundry. “He told me, ‘You will be ruined. You are so poor, how will you fight a case? Your child will be cremated. There’s no need to call anyone.”

She added that the priest also closed the gates of the crematorium. “What had to happen has happened,” mother recalled the priest as saying. “Now why are you screaming? Let’s finish this. And then he set my child on fire.”

The mother also told media that she believed that her daughter had been raped because of the rushed cremation.

The police said that only the legs of the girl were recovered and it is very difficult to ascertain whether she was raped or not.

Residents of Purana Nangal village in the Cantonment area have said the case should be properly investigated. Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad and his party members met the protestors on Tuesday. Azad demanded strict and immediate action in the case.

“It was a lie that the girl died due to electrocution,” Azad told reporters. “We have heard that the parents of the girl were also pressurised to give a statement accordingly.”

The victim's family is accusing cops of negligence in handling the case and demanding a copy of FIR from the #DelhiPolice. @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/bHjgHje2Cu — Mythreyee (@MythreyeeRamesh) August 3, 2021

The girl’s parents also claimed that they were taken to the Delhi Cantonment police station after the incident and were made to sit there for next 15 hours, according to Newslaundry. “We were given food only the next day,” the mother alleged, adding that her husband was beaten up by a man in civilian clothes.

Meanwhile, the family has said they will continue to protest until the culprits are hanged.

The accused have been booked for gangrape, murder and other relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Act.

Several Opposition leaders have condemned the incident. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, promised to seek justice for the nine-year-old.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met the girl’s family on Wednesday. “The daughter of a Dalit is also a daughter of this country,” he had tweeted before meeting them.