The Uttarakhand Police on Friday booked a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from the Champawat district for allegedly raping a minor girl, reported PTI.

The case was filed against the accused man, identified as Kamal Rawat, on the basis of a complaint by the girl’s mother. The complainant alleged that he raped the girl on several occasions, and that he threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it.

He has been booked under Sections 376 (rape), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Champawat Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha told PTI.

The statement of the minor will be recorded in the court after her medical examination on Saturday, Pincha said.