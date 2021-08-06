Investigating agencies in the country do not respond when judges complain about threats they receive, Chief Justice NV Ramana said on Friday, Bar and Bench reported.

He made the observations as the Supreme Court was looking into the death of Additional District and Sessions Judge Uttam Anand in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad last week.

“If an adverse order is passed then judiciary is maligned,” Ramana said. “If judges file a complaint to police or [the] CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] they do not respond. [The] Intelligence Bureau and [the] CBI is not helping judiciary at all.”

Judge Anand was allegedly murdered on July 28 while he was on his morning jog in a hit-and-run incident. CCTV footage of the incident showed an auto-rickshaw suddenly swerving towards Anand, who was walking on an empty road, and hitting him. The vehicle, which was reportedly stolen, then drove away.

Anand had been hearing the murder case of Ranjay Singh, who was a close confidante of former Jharia MLA Sanjiv Singh. He had also denied bail to Ravi Thakur, a protégé of infamous Uttar Pradesh shooter Abhinav Singh and Aman Singh, just three days before his death.

During Friday’s hearing, Ramana and Justice Surya Kant said they had expected a change in attitude of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Live Law reported. “But there has been no change,” the chief justice told Attorney General KK Venugopal. “We are very sorry to observe that.”

Ramana said he was making these observations with “full sense of responsibility”. He also said that judges were also threatened via intimidating messages on WhatsApp and social media posts.

Speaking about the death of Anand, he said it was an “unfortunate case” and security should be provided to judges. “It is state’s failure,” he added.