Heavy rain continued in parts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, causing flooding in several places, News18 reported. Eighteen people have died in the state, while more than 50,000 have been moved to shelters.

The India Meteorological Department said heavy rainfall is likely to occur in parts of West Madhya Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday.

Officials in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind and Morena districts were on high alert after the Chambal river crossed the danger mark, News18 reported. Hundred villages in Bhind were vacated and more than 7,000 people were moved to safer locations. Across 68 villages in Morena, 2,600 families were affected by the heavy rain.

Transport services and power and water supply were hit in parts of Madhya Pradesh. Officials said they were trying to restore them.

Forty people were stranded in Tuman and Mangavali villages in Ashok Nagar. On Friday night, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said they had been rescued.

Chouhan added that teams from the State and National Disaster Response Force will also evacuate people from Barkheda Lal, Barri, Umra, Barkhedi, Chachukheda and Savalheda villages on Saturday morning.

The Army was also sent to assist the rescue and relief operations after Chouhan asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for help, News18 reported.

Chouhan said that flooding in the state this time was the worst he saw in his life, according to News18. He announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 6,000 for those whose houses were damaged.