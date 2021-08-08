Beneficiaries of the Covid-19 shots will now be able to get their vaccination certificates on messaging platform WhatsApp, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

Beneficiaries will have to type “Covid certificate”, send the text to the phone number – 9013151515. They will then receive a one time password, or OTP, using which they can access their certificates, Mandaviya wropte in a tweet.

“Get your certificate in seconds,” he tweeted.

So far, the beneficiaries of Covid-19 vaccines had to register on the CoWin platform to get their certificates.

Get your certificate in seconds. — Office of Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) August 8, 2021

Till Sunday evening, more than 50.73 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in India. Of this, over 11.16 crore beneficiaries have received both doses of the vaccine, according to government data.

On Saturday, pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine has received emergency-use authorisation in India. The company will collaborate with Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited to launch the vaccine in India and other countries across the world.