The Taliban captured three more provincial capitals in Afghanistan on Sunday amid an intensified offensive against the government forces, Al Jazeera reported.

The militant group captured the cities of Kunduz, Sar-e-Pol and Taloqan in the northern region of the country in quick succession.

The city of Kunduz holds strategic importance as it is the gateway to the mineral-rich northern provinces, and also to Central Asia, according to Reuters. In a statement, the Taliban said that it has seized control of the police headquarters, the governor’s compound and the prison at Kunduz.

Amrudddin Wali, a member of Kunduz provincial assembly, told Al Jazeera that Afghan forces now only control the army base and the airport in the provincial capital.

Fourteen dead bodies, including those of women and children, and over 30 injured persons have been taken to a hospital in Kunduz, Reuters reported, citing health officials.

At the city’s main square, the Taliban also planted its flag at a traffic booth, AP reported.

Taloqan city, the capital of the Takhar province, was captured by the militants on Sunday evening, said Ashraf Ayni, a parliamentarian representing the province. The Taliban has released prisoners in the city and taken control of all the government buildings.

On Friday, the city of Zaranj in southwestern Afghanistan had become the first provincial capital to be captured by the Taliban this year, BBC reported.

The Taliban stepped up its offensive in Afghanistan after United States President Joe Biden announced in April that he would pull back troops from the country. They have now taken control of several provincial capitals despite a February 2020 agreement between the US and the militant group preventing them from doing so.

Under the agreement, the US and NATO allies agreed to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan within fourteen months of the deal. The Taliban, on its part, agreed that it would not let Al-Qaeda or any other extremist group threaten the security of America or its allies.

On August 6, the Taliban assassinated Dawa Khan Menapal, the chief of Afghanistan’s Government Information Media Centre in Kabul. Three days earlier, the Taliban also claimed responsibility for an attack on the house of Afghanistan’s defence minister.