The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to file weekly status reports with the Jharkhand High Court in connection with the death of a judge in Dhanbad district last month, Bar and Bench reported.

The court directed the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court to monitor the case.

Additional Sessions Judge Uttam Anand was allegedly murdered on July 28 in a hit-and-run incident. CCTV footage of the incident showed an auto-rickshaw suddenly swerving towards Anand, who was walking on an empty road, and hitting him. The vehicle, which was reportedly stolen, then drove away.

During the previous hearing, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to remain present in court and inform it about the progress in investigation.

The agency sought to file a report in a sealed cover, but the Supreme Court refused to accept such a document, Live Law reported. The court also criticised the agency for not mentioning details about the possible motives of the accused.

The CBI took over the investigation of the case from the Jharkhand Police on August 4. The agency has formed a 20-member Special Investigation Team to deal with the case, the Hindustan Times reported.

The Jharkhand Police had filed a murder case and formed a Special Investigation Team to conduct the inquiry in the case. On July 29, they arrested the driver of the autorickshaw and his alleged associate.

The Supreme Court took note of the matter on July 30, noting that it had wider ramifications.