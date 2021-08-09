The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill and the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill without discussion, The Hindu reported.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were repeatedly adjourned till 2 pm as the Opposition leaders continued to shout slogans, demanding discussions on the three farm laws and whether India used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to monitor politicians, journalists and activists.

The Centre has not yet categorically denied using the spyware and refused to discuss the matter in Parliament.

Meanwhile, amid Opposition protests on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill. It aims to enhance the ease of doing business by making amendments to the Limited Liability Partnership Act of 2008, according to PTI.

As Sitharaman spoke about the Bill, Opposition MPs gathered at the well of House and started shouting slogans against the Pegasus surveillance row, ANI reported. The Bill was passed despite their protests.

Opposition MPs gather at the Well of the Lok Sabha, sloganeering over 'Pegasus Project' media report, as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021. pic.twitter.com/deCjMAcMiv — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

Next, Sitharaman moved the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021. This allows account holders to withdraw up to Rs 5 lakh within 90 days of a distressed bank being placed under moratorium.

“We want to make sure within 90 days depositors get the money so that small depositors who make up 98% of all depositors will get their money in time,” the finance minister said in the Lok Sabha, according to Business Standard.

Sitharaman urged Opposition MPs to take part in the discussion, but they continued with their protests, The Hindu reported. The Bill was passed eventually.

The Lok Sabha next passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

It seeks to allow Parliament to amend the list of Scheduled Tribes notified in the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, The Indian Express reported. It also seeks to empower states to create their own Other Backward Classes or OBC lists, according to PTI.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said that Opposition parties supported the Bill and wanted to discuss it, The Hindu reported.

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay urged the Speaker not to pass the Bill on Monday and allow a discussion on it, The Times of India reported. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Nationalist Congress Party also sought discussion before its passage.

Earlier in the day, Opposition parties had a meeting to discuss their strategy for the remainder of the Monsoon Session, ANI reported.

“All Opposition parties will support The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021, being introduced in Parliament today [Monday],” said Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, after the meeting.