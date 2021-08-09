Here are the updates from Monday:

Mumbai on Monday recorded 208 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally in the city to 7,37,724, reported PTI. This is the lowest single-day infection count since April last year. Mumbai also registered three deaths that took the toll to 15,954. The city has been reporting less than 500 cases for the past 25 days. India on Monday morning reported 35,499 new cases of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to 3,19,69,954 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The number of cases were 9.14% fewer than Sunday’s count of 39,070 infections. The toll rose to 4,28,309 with 447 deaths in 24 hours. The central government opened up Covid-19 vaccination for citizens of foreign countries living in India. The Centre said that these citizens would need to be registered on the CoWin portal, and use their passport as an identity document for the registration. They would then have to get an appointment to get inoculated. The Delhi government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure to follow during school visits of students of Classes 10 and 12 for admission, counselling, and other activities related to board exams, reported ANI. Covid-19 symptomatic students and teachers would not be allowed to enter the schools. Assam revised the Covid-19 curfew time in the state between 6 pm and 5 am from Tuesday after the Covid-19 positivity rate improved, reported The Sentinel. Earlier, the curfew timings were between 5 pm and 5 am. India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has reached 51.39 crore, according to a provisional report. As many as 49.06 lakh vaccine doses had been administered till 7 pm today. BioNTech-Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine works against variants of the coronavirus, including Delta, and does not need to be altered for the time being, Chief Executive Officer of the biotechnology company Ugur Sahin said, according to AFP. Eighteen beneficiaries, who were accidentally given the Covishied vaccine as the first dose and Covaxin as the second, demonstrated better immunogenicity than those who got two doses of the same Covid-19 shot, a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research has showed. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to United States President Joe Biden, on Sunday said that the country would administer booster shots to Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries with weaker immunity before giving them to the rest of the population. Covid-19 has infected more than 20.29 crore people and caused 42.98 lakh deaths in the world since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.