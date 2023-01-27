A look at the top headlines of the day:

Rout in Adani Group shares continues for second day after Hindenburg allegations: The conglomerate has slipped more than Rs 4.20 lakh crore in market capitalisation, and equity investors have lost over Rs 12 lakh crore in two days. Congress halts Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K alleging breach in Rahul Gandhi’s security: The Congress MP alleged that no police personnel were present when he entered the Kashmir Valley. The police have denied the allegations. Students detained in DU for attempting to screen BBC documentary on Gujarat riots: The police were also deployed at the Ambdekar University where students alleged that the college administration disconnected power supply ahead of screening. Oreva Group top executive named as accused in chargesheet in Morbi bridge collapse case: Jaysukh Patel is the managing director of the firm which was given the contract to repair the bridge that collapsed in October, killing 141 persons. Papers flagging concerns about Islamist, Hindutva groups removed from police website: The articles were submitted at the annual Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police Conference held last week. Delhi HC allows abortion at 25 weeks for pregnant minor, issues guidelines to police: The High Court directed the police to ensure that the complainant is produced before a medical board on the same day if she wishes to terminate her pregnancy. Pakistani rupee drops to record low amid economic crisis: Thursday’s drop in currency value by 9.6% has been the largest single-day decline in both absolute and percentage terms since 1999. HC reduces Kuldeep Sengar’s bail period after Unnao rape case complainant raises safety concern: Sengar was convicted and sentenced to life for raping a woman in 2017. She was a minor when assaulted. Visva Bharati University again asks Amartya Sen to vacate ‘illegally occupied’ land at Santiniketan: This is the university’s second letter to the economist regarding the land in the last three days. India signs deal with South Africa to bring dozens of cheetahs in next 10 years: Last year, eight cheetahs were brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh to reintroduce the feline species 70 years after its extinction.