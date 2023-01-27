The big news: Adani Group shares continue to fall for second day, and nine other top stories
- Rout in Adani Group shares continues for second day after Hindenburg allegations: The conglomerate has slipped more than Rs 4.20 lakh crore in market capitalisation, and equity investors have lost over Rs 12 lakh crore in two days.
- Congress halts Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K alleging breach in Rahul Gandhi’s security: The Congress MP alleged that no police personnel were present when he entered the Kashmir Valley. The police have denied the allegations.
- Students detained in DU for attempting to screen BBC documentary on Gujarat riots: The police were also deployed at the Ambdekar University where students alleged that the college administration disconnected power supply ahead of screening.
- Oreva Group top executive named as accused in chargesheet in Morbi bridge collapse case: Jaysukh Patel is the managing director of the firm which was given the contract to repair the bridge that collapsed in October, killing 141 persons.
- Papers flagging concerns about Islamist, Hindutva groups removed from police website: The articles were submitted at the annual Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police Conference held last week.
- Delhi HC allows abortion at 25 weeks for pregnant minor, issues guidelines to police: The High Court directed the police to ensure that the complainant is produced before a medical board on the same day if she wishes to terminate her pregnancy.
- Pakistani rupee drops to record low amid economic crisis: Thursday’s drop in currency value by 9.6% has been the largest single-day decline in both absolute and percentage terms since 1999.
- HC reduces Kuldeep Sengar’s bail period after Unnao rape case complainant raises safety concern: Sengar was convicted and sentenced to life for raping a woman in 2017. She was a minor when assaulted.
- Visva Bharati University again asks Amartya Sen to vacate ‘illegally occupied’ land at Santiniketan: This is the university’s second letter to the economist regarding the land in the last three days.
- India signs deal with South Africa to bring dozens of cheetahs in next 10 years: Last year, eight cheetahs were brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh to reintroduce the feline species 70 years after its extinction.