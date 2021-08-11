Coronavirus: India registers 38,353 cases, 497 deaths in last 24 hours
The toll in the country rose to 4,29,179.
India on Wednesday reported 38,353 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally of infections to 3,20,36,511 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020.
The figure on Wednesday was 36% higher than the previous day’s 28,204 cases.
The toll on Wednesday increased to 4,29,179, with the country reporting 497 deaths in the past 24 hours.
India currently has 3,86,351 active coronavirus cases, as per data from the Union health ministry. The country’s active caseload is the lowest in 140 days, according to the Union health ministry. A total of 3,12,20,981 people have recovered from the disease so far.
Here are some other updates:
- VK Paul, the head of India’s Covid-19 task force, raised concerns about the R value, or reproduction rate, crossing 1 in newer states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, reported The Indian Express. “This shows although there is stabilisation in number of cases, we still have significant reasons to be concerned and vigilant — and significant reasons to enforce pandemic control measures,” he said.
- The Centre has asked the Kerala government to examine whether the gap between two Covid-19 vaccine doses needs to be reduced, The Times of India reported. This was after a central team found that the Pathanamthitta district reported a total of 14,974 infections among people who took the first dose, and 5,042 cases among those who took both doses.
- The possibility of the global eradication of Covid-19 is more than that for polio, but is much less so than smallpox, said an analysis in the journal BMJ Global Health on Tuesday. The study said that the challenges are increasing vaccination coverage and the potential need to update vaccine designs.
- Protesters took to the streets in Thailand’s capital of Bangkok to protest the government’s handling of the pandemic, Reuters reported. The police on Tuesday fired tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets to disperse them.