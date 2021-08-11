The Tripura Police have filed a first information report against Trinamool Congress leaders Abhishek Banerjee, Dola Sen and Bratya Basu for allegedly misbehaving with their officers, the Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday.

Three other leaders – Kunal Ghosh, Prakash Das and Subal Bhowmik – were also named in the FIR, India Today reported.

On Sunday, these six leaders had gone to Tripura to meet 14 party colleagues who had been arrested for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms, according to the Hindustan Times. The 14 TMC members have been granted bail.

The police alleged that Banerjee and his colleagues shouted at the additional superintendent of police and other officers posted in Khowai district.

“We booked them under Section 186 (obstruction of public servants in the discharge of his public function) and 36 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code on Tuesday,” Khowai Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar told the newspaper. “They will be summoned.”

Subal Bhowmik, one of the leaders named in the FIR, denied the police’s accusations. “We didn’t misbehave with police on August 8,” he said. “All the charges are baseless.”

On Sunday, when the Trinamool Congress leaders visited Tripura, their vehicles were allegedly attacked two times by Bharatiya Janata Party supporters, The Times of India reported.

The Trinamool Congress has also alleged that BJP supporters attacked two of its youth leaders – Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutta – the previous day. The police, however, have not identified any party affiliations of the attackers.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was responsible for these incidents.

“Such attacks would not have been possible without the Union home minister’s active support,” Banerjee said on Tuesday. “He is behind these attacks which were carried out in front of Tripura Police as it remained mute spectators. The Tripura chief minister doesn’t have the audacity to order such attacks.”