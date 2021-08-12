The toll from the landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district rose to 13 on Thursday morning as Indo Tibetan Border Police personnel recovered three more bodies, ANI reported.

Rescue officials found the bodies after they located the wreckage of a bus hit by the landslide on Wednesday afternoon.

The wreckage of the Bus found early morning today.#kinnaurlandslide pic.twitter.com/b0y5CS8pHy — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 12, 2021

Several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus carrying over 40 passengers, were buried under the debris, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq had told PTI after the incident. The state-run bus was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Shimla.

Heavy rain has led to landslides in parts of Himachal Pradesh in the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had told the state Assembly that there were reports of 50-60 people being trapped in the debris.

Till Wednesday evening, 14 people were rescued from the site of the incident, according to the Indo Tibetan Border Police.

Visuals of shooting stones and landslide at the landslide site near Nugalsari, Kinnaur, HP at 1300 Hrs today. 10 dead bodies have been retrieved so far from the rubble. 14 people have been rescued. #kinnaurlandslide #Kinnaur pic.twitter.com/iuEfLTPY6u — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 11, 2021

A landslide reported on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway in #Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh today at around 12.45 Hrs. One truck, a HRTC Bus and few vehicles reported came under the rubble. Many people reported trapped. ITBP teams rushed for rescue. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ThLYsL2cZK — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 11, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

On Wednesday, Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Thakur and offered help. President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his condolences.