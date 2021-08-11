More than 40 people are feared to be trapped under the debris after a massive landslide hit Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Wednesday, PTI reported.

Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq told the news agency that several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus carrying over 40 passengers, was buried under the debris. The state-run bus was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Shimla, Sadiq added.

The Army, the National Disaster Response Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police have been sent to the area for rescue operations.

Landslide in Himachal's Kinnaur hits a bus and a truck, several feared trapped. ITBP team rushed for rescue ops. @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/J2dJrHWFkT — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 11, 2021

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that one bus and a car could have been hit in the incident, according to ANI. “Awaiting detailed information,” he added.

Heavy rain has led to landslides in parts of Himachal Pradesh in the last few weeks.