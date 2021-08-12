Coronavirus: India reports 41,195 cases, 490 deaths in past 24 hours
The toll on Thursday increased to 4,29,669 with the country reporting 490 deaths in the past 24 hours.
India on Thursday registered 41,195 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to 3,20,77,706 since the pandemic began in January last year. The daily case count on Thursday was 7.41% higher than the previous day’s 38,353 cases.
The toll increased to 4,29,669 with the country reporting 490 deaths in the past day. The number of active cases currently stands at 3,87,987, while as many as 3,12,60,050 people have recovered from the disease so far.
The country has administered a total of 52,36,71,019 Covid-19 vaccine doses till now, as per data from the Union health ministry. A total of 44,19,627 doses were administered in the past 24 hours.
Here are some other updates:
- The Kerala High Court on Wednesday said the test positivity rate in the state was increasing because isolation protocols were not being enforced properly, reported PTI. The High Court added that preventing crowding or imposing a full lockdown were the only options to check the spread of the coronavirus disease. The Union health ministry clarified that no new variant of the coronavirus was detected in Kerala and that around 88% to 90% cases in the state were due to the Delta variant, reported the Hindustan Times.
- The Maharashtra government said that citizens who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can enter malls as it relaxed the coronavirus-related restrictions in the state. The government announced a slew of relaxations that will take be applicable from August 15.
- Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Centre had sent a mail to the Delhi government seeking details of deaths due to shortages of medical oxygen in the national Capital during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. This came a day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that his government has not received any such letter.
- Mariangela Simao, the assistant director-general for vaccines in the World Health Organisation, said that the agency expects to take a decision next month on granting emergency authorisation to Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, reported AP.
- Around 250 children have tested positive for the coronavirus infection between August 5 and August 10 in Bengaluru, the Hindustan Times report, citing data from the city’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.
- Globally, Covid-19 has infected 20.4 crore people and led to 43.23 lakh deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in December 2019, as per a count by the John Hopkins University.