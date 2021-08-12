India on Thursday registered 41,195 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to 3,20,77,706 since the pandemic began in January last year. The daily case count on Thursday was 7.41% higher than the previous day’s 38,353 cases.

The toll increased to 4,29,669 with the country reporting 490 deaths in the past day. The number of active cases currently stands at 3,87,987, while as many as 3,12,60,050 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The country has administered a total of 52,36,71,019 Covid-19 vaccine doses till now, as per data from the Union health ministry. A total of 44,19,627 doses were administered in the past 24 hours.

Here are some other updates: