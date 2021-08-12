The Congress party on Thursday morning said that its official Twitter handle has been locked. The party, on its Instagram handle, shared a screenshot of a message from Twitter saying that the account was locked for “violating our rules against posting private information”.

The Congress, meanwhile, attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development.

“Modi ji, just how afraid are you?” Congress said in its Instagram post. “Reminder: The Congress party fought for our nation’s independence, equipped only with truth, non-violence & the will of the people. We won then, we’ll win again.”

Late on Wednesday night, Pranav Jha, the secretary of the party’s communications department, had said that the Twitter accounts of several party leaders had been locked.

This came days after Twitter locked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s account for sharing a photo that revealed the identity of the family of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and forcibly cremated in Delhi. Gandhi’s tweet was also removed.

Jha claimed that the accounts of Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, former Union ministers Ajay Maken and Jitendra Singh Alwar, women’s body chief Sushmita Dev and chief whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore were locked by the social media platform.

“Doesn’t Modi Ji understand that we Congressians have a legacy of fighting even from behind the locks of kaala paani [Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar]?” Jha tweeted. “He thinks the virtual locks of Twitter will deter us from fighting for India??”

He thinks the virtual locks of twitter will deter us from fighting for India?? — pranav jha (@pranavINC) August 11, 2021

According to Twitter, an account is locked if it violates Twitter rules or appears to be compromised. “We may ask you to complete certain actions before we start the countdown on your limited state,” the company says. “These actions may include verifying your email address, adding a phone number to your account, or deleting Tweets that are in violation of our rules.”

All the accounts, including Congress’ official handle, that are being claimed to be locked, are visible on the social media platform. However, the last tweets on all these handles were from Wednesday. The last tweet on Gandhi’s account is from August 6, a day before his account was locked.