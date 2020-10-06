The National Commission for Women on Tuesday issued notices to Bharatiya Janata Party Information Technology cell head Amit Malviya, actor Swara Bhasker and Congress leader Digivijaya Singh for allegedly revealing the identity of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was raped and killed in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh last month.

Separate notices have been issued to the three individuals. Malviya had tweeted a video on October 2, in which the woman was heard saying that she had been strangled as she resisted her perpetrators. She was lying on the ground and her face was visible. Meanwhile, the video is still available on his Twitter handle.

@NCWIndia has served notices to @amitmalviya @digvijaya_28 & @ReallySwara seeking explanation on their #Twitter posts revealing the identity of the #Hathras vicitm along with a direction to remove these posts immediately & to refrain from shairng such posts in future @sharmarekha — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 6, 2020

“The National Commission for Women has come across Twitter posts wherein it is seen that the picture of the rape victim of Hathras incident was used during the protest,” the notices read. “Whereas the Supreme Court had held that the bar on disclosure under Section 228 A (2) of the Indian Penal Code was not confined to the name of the victim but actually meant that ‘the identity of the victim should not be discernible from any matter published in the media’.”

The woman’s panel asked the respondents to provide a satisfactory explanation for revealing the woman’s identity, as well as remove and refrain from sharing such pictures or videos on social media. It said that these pictures were being widely circulated by their followers.

National Commission of Women (NCW) takes suo moto cognizance of #Hathras case victim's picture being used during various protests.



NCW issues separate notices to BJP leader Amit Malviya, actor Swara Bhaskar, and Congress leader Digvijay Singh, seeking an explanation from them. pic.twitter.com/N4JkAXOj0k — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

The rape case

Two weeks ago, the Dalit woman was tortured and raped by four upper caste men. The woman died on September 29 at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. She had suffered multiple fractures and other serious injuries when four upper-caste Thakur men raped her in her village on September 14. The four men have been arrested.

Under Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code, it is illegal to reveal the identity of a person who has been sexual assaulted. “Whoever prints or publishes the name or any matter which may make known the identity of any person against whom an offence under section 376, section 376A, section 376B, section 376C or section 376D is alleged or found to have been committed (hereafter in this section referred to as the victim) shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years and shall also be liable to fine,” the section reads.

The woman was hastily cremated by the police against the wishes of her family, which also led to outrage in political circles.

The incident has triggered nationwide outrage against sexual violence that women face and has foregrounded the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. Several politicians called the hasty cremation an abuse of human rights. They have also questioned the exploitative caste hierarchy in the state under Adityanath’s rule.

Politicians made a beeline for the woman’s village following her death. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited the woman’s family on October 3 after being denied entry to her village two days prior. Leaders from parties like the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party also attempted to visit the village.

