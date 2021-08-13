The Taliban on Thursday captured two more major cities and provincial capitals – Kandahar and Herat – in Afghanistan, AP reported. They also captured another strategically important provincial capital of Ghazni further squeezing the area that remains under the control of the Afghan government.

Kandahar and Herat are the second and third-largest cities of the country after Capital Kabul. Meanwhile, the capture of Ghazni cut off a crucial highway linking Kabul with the country’s southern provinces, according to Al-Jazeera.

By taking the three cities, Taliban has now asserted control over 12 of the country’s 34 provincial capitals.

A Taliban spokesperson tweeted videos on Thursday claiming them to be from important centres in the cities of Herat and Kandahar.

Clashes between the Taliban and Afghan forces have escalated as foreign troops prepare to withdraw from the country by the end of August. More than 1,000 people have been killed in Afghanistan in the last month, the BBC reported, citing the United Nations.

While Kabul is not under direct threat yet, the Taliban is making rapid advances and are in control of two-thirds of Afghanistan. Experts believe that another provincial capital Qala-e-Naw might also fall on Friday.

The Taliban may control 13 or more provincial capitals by the end of the day. Add #Herat #Lashkargah and Qala-e-Naw to the list. Nearly half of all prov capitals in Afghanistan (34). At this point it would be hard to see a way #Kabul does not eventually fall. Great map @BBCWorld pic.twitter.com/UanTbgKsBo — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) August 12, 2021

Ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban at Qatari Capital Doha have failed to yield any result so far. The government reportedly made a power-sharing proposal to the Taliban for brokering peace, Al Jazeera reported. However, there has been no official confirmation on the matter.

Three Indians airlifted

Three Indian engineers were airlifted from a Taliban-controlled area, the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan said. The diplomatic office did not mention the specific location of the operation.

However, it issued another security advisory – the fourth in the past three months – asking Indians living in the country to strictly adhere to security measures advised earlier.

Security Advisory for Indian Nationals in Afghanistan@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/SMKc7uAfl8 — India in Afghanistan (@IndianEmbKabul) August 12, 2021

In the last advisory issued on Tuesday, the Embassy had asked Indian citizens to make immediate arrangements to leave the country in view of the deteriorating security situation in the country. The Embassy also told Indian companies to immediately withdraw their employees from worksites in the country before air travel services are discontinued.