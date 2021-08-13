The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested three persons in Kanpur for allegedly assaulting a Muslim e-rickshaw driver and forcing him to chant “Jai Shri Ram” the previous day, NDTV reported.

A video of the incident shows the driver’s daughter clinging to him and pleading with the accused to spare him. After the Muslim man was handed over to the police, the video shows him being hit by another man as the personnel escort him.

The e-rickshaw driver has been identified as Afsar Ahmad, according to The Indian Express.

The police have filed an FIR against five named persons and eight to 10 unidentified persons for rioting, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt, The Hindu reported. The three arrested accused were identified as Ajay, Rahul Kumar and Aman Gupta.

Following the arrests, some workers from Hindutva group Bajrang Dal protested outside the police station where the case has been lodged. They left only after the police promised to conduct a fair investigation. But they reportedly warned that they would return if those arrested were not released soon, NDTV reported.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vikas Pandey told The Indian Express that the assault was connected to a dispute between two families from different communities who live in the area where the incident took place.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Kumar Arun told the newspaper that the two families had earlier filed complaints against each other.

Ahmad, in his complaint, said: “I was driving my e-rickshaw around 3 pm when the accused started abusing and assaulting me and threatening to kill me and my family. I got saved because of the police.”

The attack reportedly took place just after a meeting of the Bajrang Dal in the area. During the meeting, the Bajrang Dal members claimed that Muslims in the locality were trying to convert a Hindu girl.

The police have not stated whether the persons named in the FIR were affiliated to the group.

The assault in Kanpur came just days after inflammatory slogans threatening to kill Muslims were shouted at a rally in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Some people who attended the rally also assaulted a journalist and asked him to chant “Jai Shri Ram”.