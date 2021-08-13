Here are the updates from Friday:

The Department of Biotechnology on Friday clarified that the nasal Covid-19 vaccine, developed by biotechnology company Bharat Biotech, has received the drug regulator’s nod to hold only the phase 2 trial, reported PTI. Earlier in a statement, the company said the department had said that it had received the nod to conduct phase 2 and phase 3 trials. India on Friday recorded 40,120 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 3,21,17,826 since the pandemic began in January last year. The toll rose to 4,30,254 with the country reporting 585 fatalities in the past day. Global pharmaceutical company Wockhardt Limited said it has partnered with Human Vaccine LLC, a subsidiary of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, to produce and supply Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines, reported the Hindustan Times. Serum Institute of India chairperson Cyrus Poonawalla expressed reservation against the mixing of Covid-19 vaccines. Poonawalla said that if two vaccines are mixed and results are not good, either of the manufactures of the shots can claim that the vaccine of the other company was not good. Poonawala also said that the ideal gap between two doses of Covishield is two months and another dose of the vaccine should be taken after six months, reported PTI. No coronavirus deaths were reported in Delhi for the third consecutive day, reported NDTV. This is the ninth time since the second coronavirus wave that no new fatalities were reported in the national Capital. In terms of the number of infections, Delhi logged 50 new cases. The Union health ministry said that the Centre has released 35% of the amount under the Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness, or Rs 14,744.99 crore, package to states and Union Territories. The Lakshadweep administration has imposed restrictions on the movement of residents travelling to the mainland from the islands in view of the coronavirus situation prevailing in neighbouring states, especially Kerala, reported ANI. Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to impose strict Covid-19 restrictions after August 15, reported ANI. The chief minister will hold a meeting with experts on Saturday in Bengaluru regarding the possible third wave, Ashok said. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that coronavirus vaccines should be administered to all those who are Covid-negative in hotspot areas, reported News18. Globally, Covid-19 has infected 20.54 crore people and led to 43.34 lakh deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in December 2019, according the Johns Hopkins University.