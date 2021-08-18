A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in the case related to the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, Live Law reported. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel passed the verdict asking Tharoor to file bonds.

Pushkar was found dead in the suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on January 17, 2014. The police charged Tharoor in May 2018 with abetment to suicide and marital cruelty under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (cruelty by husband) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court had reserved its order on the matter on April 12.

“It had been seven and half years and it was a torture...I am so grateful,” Tharoor said afterthe verdict. He was present at the hearing via video conferencing.