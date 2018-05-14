The Delhi Police on Monday filed a chargesheet in the case of Sunanda Pushkar’s death, reported ANI. Her husband and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been charged with abetting suicide, reported Times Now.

The chargesheet concluded that Pushkar killed herself and hence no one has been charged with murder, reported News 18. But, it mentioned marital discord as a reason for suicide.

The chargesheet was filed under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 498A (subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code at Delhi’s Patiala House Court. The next date of hearing is May 24.

The chargesheet has been filed more than four years after Pushkar was found dead in a five-star hotel in Delhi in January 2014. Tharoor was questioned by the Delhi Police for hours in connection with the death.

Bharaitya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy, whose petition seeking an inquiry into the death of Pushkar was dismissed by the Delhi High Court, said, “Abetment to suicide is a very serious charge’, according to Times Now.

