The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the lockdown in the state till September 6, with certain relaxations, India Today reported.

From Monday, theatres can open with 50% seating, while shops will be permitted to remain open till 10 pm. Information Technology companies will be allowed to work with 100% staffing.

The government has allowed people to travel by public transport buses to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, provided Covid-19 related guidelines are followed, according to Times Now.

Here are some other relaxations that have been announced:

People will be allowed to visit beaches. Local authorities have been directed to ensure that small traders and shopkeepers near beaches are vaccinated.

People involved in the mid-day meal scheme at anganwadis will be allowed to work.

Schools will be allowed to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from September 1 with a 50% capacity. The state government had first made an announcement in this regard on Wednesday, according to ANI.

People will be allowed to visit zoos, botanical gardens and boat houses.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,667 Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths in the past 24 hours, The Times of India reported. The state has recorded a total of 25,97,603 coronavirus cases and 34,663 fatalities till now.

A serological survey conducted in July showed that 66.2% of the population had been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Chennai, said the survey showed that 17,624 of 26,610 residents tested had antibodies against the coronavirus infection. The highest seroprevalence of 84% was recorded in Virudhunagar district.