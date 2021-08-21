The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the lockdown in the state till September 6, with certain relaxations, India Today reported.

From Monday, theatres can open with 50% seating, while shops will be permitted to remain open till 10 pm. Information Technology companies will be allowed to work with 100% staffing.

The government has allowed people to travel by public transport buses to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, provided Covid-19 related guidelines are followed, according to Times Now.

Here are some other relaxations that have been announced:

  • People will be allowed to visit beaches. Local authorities have been directed to ensure that small traders and shopkeepers near beaches are vaccinated.
  • People involved in the mid-day meal scheme at anganwadis will be allowed to work.
  • Schools will be allowed to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from September 1 with a 50% capacity. The state government had first made an announcement in this regard on Wednesday, according to ANI.
  • People will be allowed to visit zoos, botanical gardens and boat houses.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,667 Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths in the past 24 hours, The Times of India reported. The state has recorded a total of 25,97,603 coronavirus cases and 34,663 fatalities till now.

A serological survey conducted in July showed that 66.2% of the population had been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Chennai, said the survey showed that 17,624 of 26,610 residents tested had antibodies against the coronavirus infection. The highest seroprevalence of 84% was recorded in Virudhunagar district.