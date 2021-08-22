Coronavirus: India records 30,948 new cases, 10.18% lower than Saturday’s infection count
With 403 deaths, the toll mounted to 4,34,367.
India on Sunday morning recorded 30,948 coronavirus cases, pushing the country’s infection tally to 3,24,24,234 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The case tally is 10.18% lower than Saturday’s count of 34,457.
With 403 deaths, the toll mounted to 4,34,367. So far, 3,16,36,469 people have recovered from the infection. The number of active cases has dropped to 3,53,398.
Other updates
- Pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila will supply one crore doses of its three-shot coronavirus vaccine, ZyCov-D, by October, the group’s managing director Sharvil Patel said on Saturday. Patel said the company planned to supply about 30 lakh to 40 lakh doses of ZyCov-D vaccine by September.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that markets in the Capital will be allowed to remain open as per their regular timings from Monday. The relaxations will apply to all shops, including the ones located in shopping complexes and malls.
- The Tamil Nadu government extended the lockdown in the state till September 6, with certain relaxations. From Monday, theatres can open with 50% seating, while shops will be permitted to remain open till 10 pm. Information Technology companies will be allowed to work with 100% staffing.
Global updates
- Thousands of people demonstrated in the streets of France again on Saturday against the government’s “health pass” system that they say unfairly restricts the rights of the citizens who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus, reported AFP. Under the system, citizens are required to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test to enter various places such as restaurants, theatres, cinemas, or take long-distance trains.
- Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday defended the lockdown in the country, saying that it will remain till 70% of the population is vaccinated against the infection, reported Reuters. A day ago, the Australian police had arrested hundreds of citizens demonstrating against the lockdown in Sydney, Melbourne, New South Wales and Victoria.
- Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 21.13 crore people and led to over 44.22 lakh deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.