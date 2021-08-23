The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday faced severe criticism on social media for placing the saffron party’s flag over the national flag. The incident took place during a tribute ceremony to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh.

Singh, 89, died on Saturday at a hospital in Lucknow. A photo of the tribute ceremony, tweeted by the BJP, showed Singh’s body draped by the national flag. Above the tricolour was the party flag of the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the ceremony.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Twitter that is was an insult to the national flag. “As one who had to fight a court case for four years merely for placing my hand on my heart during the singing of the National Anthem (rather than standing stiffly to attention), I think the nation should be told how the ruling party feels about this insult,” he tweeted.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari tweeted: “Party above the Nation. Flag above the Tricolor. BJP as usual: no regret, no repentance, no sorrow, no grief.”

Party above the Nation.

Flag above the Tricolor.#BJP as usual :

no regret, no repentance, no sorrow, no grief.#NationalFlag https://t.co/3bUSiDPJXF — Ghanshyam Tiwari (@ghanshyamtiwari) August 22, 2021

According to Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act:

Whoever in any public place or in any other place within public view burns, mutilates, defaces, difiles, disfigures, destroys, tramples upon or 1 [otherwise shows disrespect to or brings] into contempt (whether by words, either spoken or written, or by acts) the Indian National Flag or the Constitution of India or any part thereof, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both. — Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act

Singh, who was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri Mosque demolition took place, was also the governor of Rajasthan between 2014 and 2015. He was accused of criminal conspiracy in the demolition case. He was acquitted by a special Central Bureau of Investigation court in September along with senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti.

Here are some more reactions:

Knowing Late Kalyan Singh ji as well as I did, he would have detested placing party flag over the National Flag. Someone really messed it up here.....and others allowed it to continue. pic.twitter.com/4mzvl0Kltr — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) August 22, 2021

I strongly condemn this INSULT to our National Flag by the BJP. Peoples of India must demand an unconditional apology from the BJP. adv. @pbhushan1 sir, should take up the matter in the Supreme Court. #BJPinsultedIndianFlag pic.twitter.com/E7fE2J1bmG — Hansraj Meena (@HansrajMeena) August 22, 2021

The BJP flag on top is an apt send off for Kalyan Singh, the CM who oversaw the Babri demolition. He consistently put party above the nation, and their virulent ideology over national harmony. pic.twitter.com/lX0KAZY3YV — Sarayu Pani (@sarayupani) August 22, 2021

The insult to the national flag will not be tolerated, this is not the first time the BJP has done so.#BJPInsultedTricolor#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/7O5FCogiRM — Deep Sandhu (@DeepSandhu_K) August 23, 2021

Thats the Code of Indian National Flag! BJP has put Bjp Party flag over Indian Tricolor. Such shameless party people.#BJPInsultedTricolor pic.twitter.com/eRT5VW7Uqy — Aman (@amze02) August 23, 2021

In January, the Centre had criticised some farmers for hoisting a flag related to the Sikh religion at the Red Fort during their tractor rally on Republic Day.

“India will not tolerate the manner in which the tricolour was insulted at the Red Fort,” former Union minister Prakash Javadekar had said without mentioning any specific law or decorum, under which the national flag might have been insulted.

Significantly, the protestors at the time did not take down the Indian flag atop the Red Fort.