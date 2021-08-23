A Muslim salesperson was assaulted on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city by a group of men, NDTV reported. A widely shared video of the incident showed the man being thrashed, and some in the mob were also seen taking money out of his pockets.

The complainant, identified as Tasleem, said that the men started assaulting him when he told them his name. The assailants also examined his wares, and stole Rs 10,000, the man said in his complaint, according to NDTV.

In the video, the men are heard threatening the man and slapping him repeatedly. “Make sure you are never seen in this area...go to your area,” one of the men interrogating the salesperson is heard saying. The accused were also heard asking people standing nearby to loot him.

The police have registered a case against unidentified assailants based on the salesperson’s complaint. They have also urged people to refrain from engaging with communal posts.

“The accused are being identified through the video,” Ashutosh Bagri, superintendent of police (Indore East) told ANI. “Stringent action will be taken against them.”

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra claimed that the 25-year-old man was using a Hindu name to sell his bangles in the area.

After the incident, a group of protestors gathered outside the Kotwali police station in Indore, demanding action against the accused, according to NDTV.