Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya on Tuesday said that Indians can now book slots for their Covid-19 vaccination through WhatsApp. So far, an individual could book slots through the CoWIN portal, Aarogya Setu app, Umang app and Paytm, apart from directly walking in at the vaccination centres.

WhatsApp Inc’s Chief Executive Officer Will Cathcart confirmed the partnership.

Today we’re partnering with @MoHFW_INDIA and @mygovindia to enable people to make their vaccine appointments via WhatsApp. Spread the word: https://t.co/2oB1XJbUXD https://t.co/yvF6vzPHI1 — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) August 24, 2021

How to book:

Save the MyGov Corona Helpdesk number: 9013151515. Type “Book Slot” and send the message to the number. The user will receive a one-time password through SMS. Enter the password into the WhatsApp chat. The chatbot will display the individual’s data from CoWin. To book the slot, the user will have to enter their mobile number. The chatbot will then ask for a pincode. Upon entering it, the user will get to choose their preferred date, location and vaccine. A confirmation will follow subsequently.

Users have been able to download their vaccination certificates through the messaging app since August 5.

For this, one has to send the message “covid certificate” on the MyGov Corona Helpline number through WhatsApp. The user will receive a one-time password that has to be entered into the chat for the certificate. The document will follow.

India has vaccinated 58.80 crore citizens till Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. More than 3.29 crore unutilised doses are still available with the States and Union Territories.

India registered 25,467 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Since January 2020 when the pandemic broke out, 3,24,74,773 people have tested positive for the virus. The toll climbed to 4,35,110 with 354 deaths over the last 24 hours.