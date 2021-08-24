The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday temporarily suspended giving visa-on-arrival for any individual arriving from India, NDTV reported. This suspension applies to anyone in the world who has stayed in India for two weeks.

Passengers from any other part of the world need to take a Covid-19 test, the results of which cannot exceed more than six hours before boarding the flight, the UAE has specified.

The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the Visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days. We're working to update our website, please keep an eye on https://t.co/hWA7ZGfiaF for latest regulations. *Ari — Etihad Help (@EtihadHelp) August 23, 2021

The instructions come at a time when the United States has relaxed its travel restrictions for passengers from India. The US State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday put India in the “Level 2” category, which signifies that a country is safe for travel.

From August 8, the United Kingdom government moved India from its “red” to the “amber” list. Under the new travel guidelines, Britain ended the 10-day mandatory quarantine rule, prescribed for everyone travelling from India.

Last week, UAE’s national air carrier, Etihad Airways, had said that Indian citizens who hold a regular passport with certain resident permits could visit Abu Dhabi. These permits include US visas, green cards, UK resident permits, and EU [European Union], according to Mint.

A similar advisory has been issued to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and Namibia.