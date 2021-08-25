The Indore Police on Tuesday night arrested Tasleem Ali, a 25-year-old salesperson, on charges of sexual harassment, The Indian Express reported.

Ali, who sells bangles, was on Sunday assaulted and abused by a group of men in Indore. A video of the incident showed the men using derogatory words meant to address Muslims and asking the bangle seller not enter any “Hindu area”.

The men accused Ali of harassing women on the pretext of selling bangles on Rakshabandhan day.

Additional Superintendent of Police, East, Sashikant Kankane confirmed to the newspaper that Ali has been arrested.

The 25-year-old’s younger brother Jamal Ali told The Indian Express that his family members went to the police station, but were not allowed to enter. “After waiting for some time, we returned as we do not know anyone here or whom to approach.”

Ali has been accused of sexually harassing a Class 6 student, India Today reported. The FIR registered against him on Monday mentions sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The girl reportedly told the police that she was at her home with her mother on August 22, when Ali came there to sell bangles at 2 pm. As per the FIR, she informed the police about the incident at 5.49 pm on the next day.

She has reportedly claimed that she did not approach the police earlier fearing social stigma.

Meanwhile, activists of the Hindu Jagran Manch protested against “anti-national” incidents in Indore, The Times of India reported. The activists took out a rally and shouted slogans in front of the deputy inspector general’s office in the city.

The police assured them that they were taking action as per the law, and that anyone engaging in such activities would face strict action, according to The Indian Express.

On Monday, three persons were arrested for assaulting Ali. The Indore superintendent of police said that 25 to 30 others have also been named in the FIR related to the assault case.

This case was filed on Sunday after Ali filed a police complaint. He had alleged that a group of five or six people had assaulted him, examined his wares, and stole his money.