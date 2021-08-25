A group of men on Tuesday evening allegedly gangraped a woman and assaulted her male friend near Chamundi Hills on the outskirts of Mysuru city in Karnataka, NDTV reported, citing the police.

The two were attacked reportedly after they refused to give money to the men.

A First Information Report has been registered in the matter at Alanahalli police station. A team of police has visited the site of the alleged incident as well, according to The Hindu. The two have been admitted to a hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that he has asked the state director general of police to take stringent action in the matter, ANI reported.

No arrests have been made in the case so far, police said.

More details are awaited.