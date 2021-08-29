Members of Hindutva group Bajrang Dal burnt a copy of the Kama Sutra outside a bookstore in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city, saying that the book shows Hindu deities in “vulgar positions”, The Economic Times reported on Saturday.

Kama Sutra, written in Sanskrit by ancient Indian philosopher Vatsyayana, is the most celebrated treatise on love and sex.

Vatsayana’s Kaamsutra has been a pride of India for centuries as has been the sculptures of Ajanta Ellora Khajuraho and Konark. So what do we expect? Bamiyan Buddha style demolition of all Indian heritage? 2/N pic.twitter.com/HX4vwHWlOV — DP (@dpbhattaET) August 28, 2021

While burning the book, the group shouted “Jai Shri Ram” and “Har Har Mahadev” slogans, videos shared on social media showed.

It was not immediately clear which bookstore the members of the Hindutva group had targeted.

The Bajrang Dal members also warned that they would burn the bookstore if it continued to sell copies of the Kama Sutra, according to India Today.

