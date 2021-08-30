The illegally constructed houses of three men accused of torturing and killing a 45-year-old Adivasi man in Madhya Pradesh were demolished on Sunday by the local administration, reported India Today, citing the police.

The man died in Neemuch district of the state after he was tied to a truck that dragged him through the streets. The incident occurred on Thursday morning after a minor road accident involving the victim, Kanhaiyalal Bheel, and a milk vendor, Chhitar Mal Gurjar. The Adivasi man succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Of the three homes demolished on Sunday, one belonged to a sarpanch’s husband, who has been arrested. The other two houses are reportedly located in Madhya Pradesh’s Patan town and belong to two accused, Amar Chang and Satyanarayan, reported ANI.

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma said that dossiers of the accused were also being prepared to make sure that they get the strictest punishment.

District officials also visited the victim’s family in Banda village and promised to provide financial aid of over Rs 4 lakh, according to ANI.

“Out of the eight accused identified for their involvement in the incident, five have been arrested so far,” the police said. “Their criminal background is being checked. The other accused will also be held soon.”

He added that a fast track court had been set up and all those accused of the crime would be punished.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that an investigation would be conducted in such a manner that such crimes are not committed again, reported the Hindustan Times.

Politicians condemn incident

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said the incident was the result of promoting violence in an indirect criticism of the Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party government.

“Shameful incident,” Singh tweeted. “Madhya Pradesh has been made the crime capital of India.”

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati demanded strict action against the accused. “The tribal, Kanhaiyalal Bheel, was beaten over a trivial issue in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh,” she wrote in a tweet in Hindi, according to PTI. “He was dragged after being tied to a vehicle and died subsequently. This incident of mob lynching is highly condemnable.”

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed shock over the incident. “Every passing day, tribals and other marginal communities across the country are being treated with absolute indignity, hatred and apathy,” he tweeted. “I request Shivraj Chouhanji to take strong swift actions in this matter.”