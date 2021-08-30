The India Meteorological Department on Monday said that Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Goa may get heavy rain till Thursday.

The weather department has also said these states may witness landslides as well as damage to crops and weak buildings because of heavy rainfall.

Isolated spells of heavy rain may strike Telangana, while heavy rainfall may continue for a week in the Konkan region, the weather department said. The IMD also forecast scattered rain over the western Himalaya Region and neighbouring areas, including Uttarakhand.

On Saturday, the IMD had issued a yellow alert in the Nainital, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand for August 29 and August 30. A yellow alert forecasts heavy rainfall in an area. The weather department issued an orange alert on Sunday after rains caused landslides in the state. The orange alert forecasts very heavy rain.

Four people, including three children, died after houses collapsed due to heavy rain in Dharchula sub-division of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh on Sunday night. The incident occurred in Jumma village after debris and muck due to a cloudburst hit three houses.

The rains have blocked 200 roads – five national and 15 state highways – in Uttarakhand, the Disaster Management Department said, according to the Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra had received heavy rain and subsequent floods in July, killing 192 people. Heavy rains had caused flooding and landslides in districts like Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur. About 3,75,178 resident were evacuated.

On August 2, Madhya Pradesh had received heavy rain, leading to floods. About 625 people were marooned and four died in lightning strikes.