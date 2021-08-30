Bengali author Buddhadeb Guha died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday night, the Anandabazar Patrika reported. He was 85. Guha died after suffering a cardiac arrest while he was being treated for post-Covid complications. He was admitted at the Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata since July 31.

Born in Kolkata in 1936, Guha spent his childhood in Rangpur and Barisal districts of present-day Bangladesh. He was married to Ritu Guha, a Rabindra Sangeet singer, who passed away in 2011.

Some of Guha’s most noted works include Jangalmahal, his debut novel, Koeler Kachhe, Kojagar, Ektu Usnotar Jonyo, Madhukari and Choroibeti. Many of his novels centred around themes related to the nature and forests of eastern India.

He also penned the Riju Da series, based on a fictional adventure enthusiast and conservationist Riju Bose. Guha’s novel Halud Basanta earned him the Ananda Puraskar in 1976 – a literary award given by the Anandabazar Patrika group.

Dictionary, a 2021 feature film by Bratya Basu, was based on two of Guha’s works, Baba Hoya and Swami Hoya.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described Guha as one of the most celebrated authors of Bengal. “He leaves behind a huge void in Bengali literature,” she said. “Sincere condolences to his family and fans.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and many other social media users condoled Guha’s death.

Shri Buddhadeb Guha’s writings were multifaceted and displayed great sensitivity to the environment. His works were enjoyed across generations, particularly among youngsters. His passing away is a big loss to the literary world. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

Saddened by the demise of eminent fiction writer, Shri Buddhadeb Guha Ji. His writings reflected his deep connection with nature and forests. His demise leaves a huge void in the Bengali literary world. My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti! — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 30, 2021

Saddened at passing of Eminent Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha, author of many notable works such as ‘Madhukari’ (Honey Gatherer).



His works of fiction reflected his closeness to nature and forests of eastern India. Pray Almighty to bestow eternal peace on the departed soul. pic.twitter.com/Z6Bo0MAPy9 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) August 30, 2021

Deeply saddened by the death of Buddhadeb Guha. His work is perhaps more relevant than ever before. Through the Rijuda-Rudra adventures he taught generations to love wildlife and forests. A great loss. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/oQt9zf1c4l — HindolSengupta (@HindolSengupta) August 30, 2021

"Are you going away with no word of farewell?

Will there be not a trace left behind?"#BuddhadebGuha pic.twitter.com/GVYLbZHfEA — Soumalya Chatterjee (@justacinephile1) August 30, 2021