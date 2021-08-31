Here are the top updates from Tuesday:

Coronavirus vaccination in India achieved a milestone as more than 1.28 crore shots were administered till 10.30 pm on Tuesday, according to the government’s CoWin portal. This is the highest in one day since inoculation against the disease started. Earlier during the day, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had also tweeted about the feat. On Friday, for the first time, over one crore shots were given in a day. India recorded 30,941 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total cases to 3,27,68,880 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The new cases are 27.8% lower than Monday’s count of 42,909 infections. The toll rose by 350 to 4,38,560. The active caseload rose to 3,70,640. As many as 3,19,59,680 people have recovered from the disease so far. The Telangana High Court put a stay on the state government’s order to reopen schools from September 1. Meanwhile, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association warned the Karnataka government against reopening schools, saying the move would be “premature”, The Indian Express reported. Schools in the state reopened for Classes 9 to 12 earlier this month, while those for Classes 6 to 8 will resume on September 6. National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation chief NK Arora said that the third wave of the pandemic was not likely to hit India during the months of September and October. Arora, however, warned that the third wave would hit if large gatherings continued to take place in the country. Kerala reported 30,203 new coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative tally of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January last year to 40,57,233. The state’s toll rose by 115 to 20,788. At least 20 people were injured in a stampede at a vaccination centre in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, NDTV reported. The incident took place at a school in Dhupguri block after a crowd of nearly 2,000 people rushed in after the gates of the vaccination centre were opened around 10 am. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur claimed that all adults in the state have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, PTI reported. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that 70% of adults or 250 million individuals in the European Union were fully vaccinated, The Wall Street Journal reported. However, she pointed at gaps in vaccination rates. For instance, Denmark has vaccinated 80% of the population where has several Eastern European nations had vaccinated less than 50%. Authorities in Australian capital Canberra extended lockdown in the city till September 17 amid a surge in Delta variant cases in the country, Reuters reported. Covid-19 has infected more than 21.7 crore people and led to over 45 lakh deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.