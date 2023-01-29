The big news: Odisha Health Minister Naba Das dies of bullet injury, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Adityanath said Sanatan dharma is the national religion of India, and 10 Ajmer university students were suspended for watching BBC documentary.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Odisha Health Minister Naba Das dies hours after he was shot by police official: Assistant Sub Inspector Gopal Das, who fired at the minister, has been taken into custody.
- Sanatan dharma is the national religion of India, says Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh CM also said that campaigns to restore allegedly desecrated temples, on the lines of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, must be launched.
- Ten students suspended in Ajmer university for watching BBC documentary on Gujarat riots: Students of the Central University of Rajasthan said that they had watched the documentary on their personal devices and no public screening was held.
- Rahul Gandhi unfurls tricolour at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk day before Bharat Jodo Yatra ends: The Congress MP was scheduled to unfurl the national flag at party’s headquarters in Srinagar on Monday.
- PIL filed against Centre’s order to block BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots: The documentary alleges that Narendra Modi was ‘directly responsible for a climate of impunity’ that led to the violence against Muslims during the riots.
- On five-day fast in Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk says he is under house arrest, police deny: The Ramon Magsaysay Award winner is holding a ‘Climate Fast’ to raise various demands related to the ecology and autonomy of the Union Territory.
- SC issues notice to poll panel on BJP plea against order on sharing criminal records of candidates: The BJP petition seeks review of the Supreme Court 2021 order imposing fine of Rs 1 lakh on the party for not revealing criminal records of its candidates.
- Various matters are being raked up to divide the country, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister’s comments came amidst the controversy following the release of a BBC documentary that revisits his alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.
- Women should become mothers between appropriate age of 22 and 30, says Himanta Biswa Sarma: Speaking on the Assam government’s steps to stop underage pregnancies, the chief minister said that getting pregnant late also causes complications.
- Pakistan raises prices of petrol, diesel by Rs 35 amid economic crisis: The country is facing the threat of debt default as the International Monetary Fund continues to delay a $6 billion bailout secured in 2019.