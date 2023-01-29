A look at the top headlines of the day:

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das dies hours after he was shot by police official: Assistant Sub Inspector Gopal Das, who fired at the minister, has been taken into custody. Sanatan dharma is the national religion of India, says Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh CM also said that campaigns to restore allegedly desecrated temples, on the lines of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, must be launched. Ten students suspended in Ajmer university for watching BBC documentary on Gujarat riots: Students of the Central University of Rajasthan said that they had watched the documentary on their personal devices and no public screening was held. Rahul Gandhi unfurls tricolour at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk day before Bharat Jodo Yatra ends: The Congress MP was scheduled to unfurl the national flag at party’s headquarters in Srinagar on Monday. PIL filed against Centre’s order to block BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots: The documentary alleges that Narendra Modi was ‘directly responsible for a climate of impunity’ that led to the violence against Muslims during the riots. On five-day fast in Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk says he is under house arrest, police deny: The Ramon Magsaysay Award winner is holding a ‘Climate Fast’ to raise various demands related to the ecology and autonomy of the Union Territory. SC issues notice to poll panel on BJP plea against order on sharing criminal records of candidates: The BJP petition seeks review of the Supreme Court 2021 order imposing fine of Rs 1 lakh on the party for not revealing criminal records of its candidates. Various matters are being raked up to divide the country, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister’s comments came amidst the controversy following the release of a BBC documentary that revisits his alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Women should become mothers between appropriate age of 22 and 30, says Himanta Biswa Sarma: Speaking on the Assam government’s steps to stop underage pregnancies, the chief minister said that getting pregnant late also causes complications. Pakistan raises prices of petrol, diesel by Rs 35 amid economic crisis: The country is facing the threat of debt default as the International Monetary Fund continues to delay a $6 billion bailout secured in 2019.