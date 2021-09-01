India on Wednesday morning recorded 41,965 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking its infection tally to 3,28,10,845 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The new cases are 35.6% higher than Tuesday’s count of 30,941 cases.

With 460 deaths, the toll climbed to 4,39,020. The active caseload rose to 3,78,181. As many as 3,19,93,644 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said that it has identified a new variant of the virus known as “Mu”, reported AFP. The variant, scientifically known as B.1.621, was first discovered in Colombia in January and has been classified by the global health body as a “variant of interest”.

In its weekly pandemic bulletin, the World Health Organization said it was monitoring the variant. “The Mu variant has a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape,” the bulletin said, adding that further studies were needed to better understand the mutation.

Credit: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

