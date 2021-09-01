Coronavirus: India records 41,965 new cases in 24 hours, WHO monitoring new variant named ‘Mu’
The new cases are 35.6% higher than Tuesday’s count of 30,941 cases.
India on Wednesday morning recorded 41,965 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking its infection tally to 3,28,10,845 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The new cases are 35.6% higher than Tuesday’s count of 30,941 cases.
With 460 deaths, the toll climbed to 4,39,020. The active caseload rose to 3,78,181. As many as 3,19,93,644 people have recovered from the disease so far.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said that it has identified a new variant of the virus known as “Mu”, reported AFP. The variant, scientifically known as B.1.621, was first discovered in Colombia in January and has been classified by the global health body as a “variant of interest”.
In its weekly pandemic bulletin, the World Health Organization said it was monitoring the variant. “The Mu variant has a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape,” the bulletin said, adding that further studies were needed to better understand the mutation.
Other updates
- Delhi schools reopened on Wednesday with coronavirus guidelines in place after a gap of 17 months, reported NDTV. The guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease include mandatory thermal screening, 50% seating arrangement in each school, staggered lunch breaks, and mandatory isolation room in school premises.
- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray alleged that the state government was using the pandemic crisis to their benefit, reported The Hindu. He also alleged that the government was “selectively” relaxing Covid-19 guidelines. Various members of his party also defied the ban on public gatherings and participated in Janmashthami celebrations on Tuesday.
- Google again postponed a return to the office for most employees till January 10. Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai asked workers to get vaccinated before the campuses are fully reopened.
- The European Union said that 70% of the adult population, or over 25.6 crore people, in the bloc were now fully vaccinated.
- Covid-19 has infected more than 21.76 crore people and led to over 45.18 lakh deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.