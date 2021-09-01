Delhi received heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning that caused waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion in several parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department said that the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides rainfall data for the national capital, had reported 112.1 mm rainfall within a span of 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday.

This is reportedly the highest amount of rainfall that Delhi has received in at least 11 years, according to PTI. On September 20, 2010, the city had recorded 110 mm of rain.

“Isolated to scattered rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely over west Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on 1st September,” the weather department’s 8 am bulletin said.

Delhi: Waterlogging reported in Munirka following rainfall today morning



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for the national capital and predicted 'moderate rain/thundershowers with the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places' today pic.twitter.com/0UqBUwao7f — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

The India Meteorological Department also predicted moderate to severe thunderstorm activity with cloud-to-ground lightning very likely at isolated places in the western parts of Madhya Pradesh, east of Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Wednesday.

For Delhi, the weather department has sounded an orange alert, which indicates that authorities should be prepared to take action.

Despite the heavy showers being recorded in the national capital, the month of August would still be recorded in the deficit rainfall category, according to the India Meteorological Department.

“The rainfall pattern has been erratic in August,” a weather department official told The Times of India. “Delhi received 138.8 mm of rainfall in a single day but did not record much rainfall otherwise. Today’s [Tuesday night] was another heavy rainfall spell right at the end of the month, and it will only count for the September data.”

At 7.41 am, the police said that traffic was obstructed at the Azad Market Subway area towards Pratap Nagar in east Delhi. The police asked commuters to avoid this area.

The Zakhira underpass in Shahdara in northeast Delhi was also shut due to waterlogging on Wednesday morning. The traffic police advised commuters to use an alternative route from the Anand Parbat-Roshanara Road. Traffic also slowed down at Minto Road.

Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall was also reported on Wednesday morning in parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Mathura city, reported ANI.

Lightning strikes killed three residents and injured seven in the state, reported PTI, citing officials.

The deaths were reported from Makarbai, Gyodi and Bijrari villages in Mahoba district on Tuesday afternoon. The seven injuries were reported from Kamlapura village in Sidhauli district.