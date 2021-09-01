The toll in the Assam floods increased to three after one more resident died in Morigaon district, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday. More than 5.73 lakh residents in 22 districts have been adversely hit by the floods.

Apart from Morigaon, the districts struck by floods are Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metropolitan), Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara and Tinsukia, the disaster management body said in a bulletin.

Nalbari was the worst-hit district with 1,10,671 residents, including 42,951 children, hurt by the floods, followed by Darrang and Lakhimpur.

Crop on 39,831.91 hectares of land was destroyed in the floods, which have hit 1,278 villages, the bulletin said. As many as 187 villages were inundated in Morigaon district, followed by 138 in Lakhimpur and 131 in Barpeta.

The bulletin said that the authorities have opened 105 relief camps and centres where 4,009 residents, including 680 children, have taken shelter.

The authorities have distributed 1,638.78 quintals of rice, 300.31 quintals of dal and 4,848.97 quintals of oil, according to the bulletin. Agencies providing relief have also rescued 1,018 residents.

As many as 3,53,998 animals have been impacted by the floods and 1,456 of them have been rescued.

The bulletin said that 50 roads were damaged in Barpeta, Cachar, Golaghat, Majuli, Morigaon and Nagaon districts. One bridge was also damaged in Barpeta district.