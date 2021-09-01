A factory worker allegedly raped a four-year-old girl in Delhi’s Bapa Nagar area, NDTV reported on Tuesday, citing the police. The man, identified as Dipesh, has been arrested.

The attack occurred last week when the child was playing near a jeans manufacturing factory in which the accused worked. The police said that Dipesh lured the girl inside the factory with sweets and then sexually assaulted her.

The girl later informed her parents about the incident after which they contacted the police. The family members of the girl and some of their neighbours also allegedly beat up the accused.

The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences ACT, commonly known as the POCSO Act.

On Wednesday, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights said that it will be issuing a notice to the authorities concerned regarding the incident. “Our priority is to provide medical aid, rehabilitation to the child and are committed to ensuring that accused is brought to justice,” the child right’s body chief Priyank Kanoongo said.