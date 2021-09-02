Coronavirus: India records 47,092 cases in 24 hours – 12.2% higher than Wednesday’s count
India on Thursday morning recorded 47,092 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally in the country to 3,28,57,937 since the pandemic broke out out in January last year. The new cases are 12.2% higher than Wednesday’s count of 41,965 cases.
The toll rose by 509 to 4,39,529. The active caseload increased to 3,89,583. As many as 3,20,28,825 people have recovered from the disease so far.
The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the 66 crore mark, the health ministry said in a statement. Of these, 81,09,244 shots were administered in the last 24 hours.
Other updates
- The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has made RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers arriving at the Mumbai airport from Friday, reported India Today. The order was passed due to the spread of more transmissible variants of the coronavirus. Passengers from Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe will have to undergo the test.
- A study showed that one in seven children may have symptoms linked to the coronavirus months after testing positive for the infection, reported Reuters. The study, led by University College London and Public Health England, found that children aged between 11 and 17, who had tested positive for the infection, were twice as likely to report three or more symptoms 15 weeks later than those who had tested negative.
- The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, a genome sequencing body, said that breakthrough coronavirus infections in the country are well within the expected numbers, reported PTI. A breakthrough case happens when a person gets an infection even after being vaccinated against it.
- Covid-19 has infected more than 21.83 crore people and led to over 45.42 lakh deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.