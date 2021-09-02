India on Thursday morning recorded 47,092 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally in the country to 3,28,57,937 since the pandemic broke out out in January last year. The new cases are 12.2% higher than Wednesday’s count of 41,965 cases.

The toll rose by 509 to 4,39,529. The active caseload increased to 3,89,583. As many as 3,20,28,825 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the 66 crore mark, the health ministry said in a statement. Of these, 81,09,244 shots were administered in the last 24 hours.

Credit: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Other updates