Television actor Sidharth Shukla dies at 40
He won the 13th season of reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.
Television actor Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday morning at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, reported PTI. He was 40.
Shukla debuted with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008, reported the Hindustan Times. In 2014, he appeared in the Bollywood movie, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, as a supporting actor.
He won the 13th season of reality show Bigg Boss and the seventh season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. He also hosted Savdhaan India and India’s Got Talent, and recently appeared in the web series Broken But Beautiful 3.