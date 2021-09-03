The toll from the flash flooding caused by Hurricane Ida in the United States rose to 44 on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Record rainfall inundated the streets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. Hundreds of people were evacuated from trains and subways.

Videos on social media showed water gushing into the underground stations and tunnels. About 370 flights were cancelled at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty Airport as the terminal was flooded.

Third perspective on 28th & 7 Av subway station (Chelsea, Manhattan) pic.twitter.com/gZ6xtNR71L — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) September 2, 2021

President Joe Biden said the damage from Hurricane Ida indicated that “extreme storms and the climate crisis are here”. He added that “historic investment” was necessary to deal with the climate change.

“This is one of the great challenges of our time, but I am confident we will meet it,” Biden said. “We are the United States of America.”

There has been a five-fold increase in the number of weather-related disasters globally over a period of 50 years, according to a report released on Wednesday by the World Meteorological Organization.

At a press conference, Kathy Hochul, New York’s newly appointed governor, said that unprecedented rainfall led to most of the flooding. “Because of climate change, unfortunately, this is something we are going to have to deal with great regularity,” she added.

Deadly flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept away cars, submerged subway lines and grounded flights in New York and New Jersey. More photos: https://t.co/QC1KfVl2ez pic.twitter.com/LrCNwzi74p — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) September 2, 2021

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy told reporters that at least 23 people died in the storm, AFP reported. “The majority of these deaths were individuals who got caught in their vehicles,” he said.

Officials said that at least 13 people lost their lives in New York City. Three also died in the New York suburb of Westchester and another four died in Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.

Deaths were also reported in Maryland and Virginia.

A state of emergency remained in effect in New York and New Jersey. The governors of the states in the northeastern part of the country appealed to the residents to stay at home.