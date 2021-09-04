India on Saturday morning recorded 42,618 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the infection tally in the country to 3,29,45,907 since the pandemic broke out in January last year.

The new cases are 6.02% lower than Friday’s count of 45,352 infections.

The toll rose to 4,40,225 after 330 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours. The active caseload increased for the fourth consecutive day, and is presently at 4,05,681 cases.

As many as 3,21,00,001 people have recovered from the disease so far.